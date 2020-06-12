In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Xinjun Zhang hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Zhang finished his round tied for 146th at 10 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Zhang reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 second, Zhang chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Zhang to even-par for the round.

Zhang got a bogey on the 483-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zhang to 1 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 seventh, Zhang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zhang to 2 over for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Zhang his third shot was a drop and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he one putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Zhang's tee shot went 188 yards to the right rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.