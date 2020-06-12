-
Bogey-free 4-under 66 by Xander Schauffele in the second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Xander Schauffele hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Schauffele finished his round tied for 4th at 9 under with Collin Morikawa; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; and Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 10 under.
On the par-5 first, Xander Schauffele's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Xander Schauffele to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Schauffele's 91 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fifth hole, Schauffele had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schauffele to 3 under for the round.
On the 408-yard par-4 10th hole, Schauffele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 4 under for the round.
