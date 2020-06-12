-
Wyndham Clark finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Wyndham Clark hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Clark finished his round tied for 91st at 1 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Gary Woodland, Corey Conners, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
Clark got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 15th hole, Clark chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 first, Clark hit his 224 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 sixth, Clark had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 1 under for the round.
After a 328 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 seventh, Clark chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Clark to even-par for the round.
