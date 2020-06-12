-
-
Webb Simpson shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge
-
June 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 12, 2020
In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Webb Simpson hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Simpson finished his round tied for 107th at 2 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
On the par-4 10th, Simpson's 158 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.
At the 190-yard par-3 13th, Simpson hit a tee shot 155 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.
Simpson hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 17th. This moved Simpson to 3 under for the round.
Simpson got a bogey on the 441-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Simpson to 2 under for the round.
On the 389-yard par-4 second, Simpson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Simpson to 3 under for the round.
At the 440-yard par-4 seventh, Simpson got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 0 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.