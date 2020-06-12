Viktor Hovland hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hovland finished his round tied for 47th at 2 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 4th at 9 under.

At the 190-yard par-3 13th, Viktor Hovland hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Viktor Hovland to 1 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Hovland's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 441-yard par-4 18th hole, Hovland had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Hovland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Hovland's 160 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 3 under for the round.

Hovland hit his tee shot 285 yards to the fairway bunker on the 406-yard par-4 sixth. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.