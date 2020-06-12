Victor Perez hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Perez finished his round tied for 130th at 5 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the par-5 first, Victor Perez's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Victor Perez to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Perez had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.

At the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Perez hit a tee shot 244 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Perez hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 406-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Perez to 1 over for the round.

Perez missed the green on his first shot on the 199-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 17 yards for birdie. This moved Perez to even for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 ninth, Perez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Perez hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a double bogey on the par-5 11th. This moved Perez to 3 over for the round.

Perez got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to 4 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Perez's tee shot went 213 yards to the left rough and his approach went 40 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Perez's 133 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 4 over for the round.