In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Vaughn Taylor hit 9 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Taylor finished his round tied for 80th at even par; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 4th at 9 under.

Taylor got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 1 over for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 third, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 2 over for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Taylor's tee shot went 221 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Taylor's 136 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 3 over for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 over for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 10th, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Taylor to 3 over for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 4 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Taylor's tee shot went 213 yards to the left rough and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 441-yard par-4 18th hole, Taylor had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 4 over for the round.