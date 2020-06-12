-
Tyler McCumber shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Tyler McCumber hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. McCumber finished his day tied for 80th at even par; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 565-yard par-5 first, McCumber had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McCumber to 2 under for the round.
McCumber got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving McCumber to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, McCumber's 88 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCumber to 2 under for the round.
