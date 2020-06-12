-
Tyler Duncan shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tyler Duncan makes birdie on No. 10 at Charles Schwab
In the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020, Tyler Duncan makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
Tyler Duncan hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Duncan finished his round tied for 12th at 5 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa are tied for 4th at 9 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 10th hole, Duncan had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.
On the 464-yard par-4 14th hole, Duncan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Duncan's tee shot went 189 yards to the right rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Duncan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to even for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 sixth hole, Duncan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.
At the 407-yard par-4 ninth, Duncan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Duncan to even-par for the round.
