Troy Merritt hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Merritt finished his round tied for 122nd at 4 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the par-5 11th, Merritt's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Merritt had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Merritt's tee shot went 209 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 9 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the par-4 second, Merritt's 71 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, Merritt hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 483-yard par-4 third. This moved Merritt to even-par for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Merritt's tee shot went 259 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fifth hole, Merritt chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Merritt to even for the round.

Merritt hit his tee shot 294 yards to the fairway bunker on the 440-yard par-4 seventh. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one-putting for a bogey. This moved Merritt to 1 over for the round.