Tony Finau shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 12, 2020
Highlights
Tony Finau sinks birdie putt from the fringe at Charles Schwab
In the opening round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020, Tony Finau makes a 27-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Tony Finau hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Finau finished his round tied for 38th at 3 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 464-yard par-4 14th hole, Finau chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Finau hit an approach shot from 213 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.
On the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Finau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 3 under for the round.
Finau his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Finau to 2 under for the round.
On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Finau's tee shot went 222 yards to the right rough, tee shot was a drop, and his approach went 36 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
