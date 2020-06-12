-
Tom Lewis putts well in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Tom Lewis hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lewis finished his day tied for 80th at even par; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 4th at 9 under.
At the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Tom Lewis hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tom Lewis to 1 under for the round.
On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Lewis's tee shot went 147 yards to the right rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Lewis's 94 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lewis to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 441-yard par-4 18th hole, Lewis had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lewis to 2 under for the round.
