June 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Tom Lehman hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Lehman finished his day tied for 68th at 1 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 408-yard par-4 10th, Lehman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lehman to 1 over for the round.
After a 273 yard drive on the 445-yard par-4 12th, Lehman chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lehman to 2 over for the round.
After a 286 yard drive on the 483-yard par-4 third, Lehman chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lehman to 3 over for the round.
Lehman got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lehman to 4 over for the round.
