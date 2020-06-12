In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Tom Hoge hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Hoge finished his round tied for 136th at 6 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Gary Woodland, Corey Conners, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first, Hoge got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Hoge to 1 over for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Hoge reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to even-par for the round.

Hoge got a bogey on the 483-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 1 over for the round.

Hoge tee shot went 246 yards to the fringe and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hoge to 2 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Hoge's tee shot went 210 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 15 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 261 yard drive on the 441-yard par-4 18th, Hoge chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hoge to 4 over for the round.