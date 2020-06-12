-
-
Talor Gooch finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge
-
June 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 12, 2020
In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Talor Gooch hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Gooch finished his round tied for 50th at 2 under; Jordan Spieth and Harold Varner III are tied for 1st at 10 under; Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Justin Thomas is in 6th at 8 under.
After a 309 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 first, Gooch chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.
Gooch got a bogey on the 483-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to even-par for the round.
Gooch hit his tee at the green on the 199-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 41-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Gooch's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.