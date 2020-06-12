In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Sungjae Im hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Im finished his round tied for 18th at 5 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first, Im had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Im's 144 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, Im had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.

At the 190-yard par-3 13th, Im hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 4 under for the round.

Im got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 3 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Im's tee shot went 207 yards to the left rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

At the 387-yard par-4 17th, Im got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.