Sungjae Im shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 12, 2020
Highlights
Sungjae Im dials in tee shot to set up birdie at Charles Schwab
In the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020, Sungjae Im makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.
In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Sungjae Im hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Im finished his round tied for 18th at 5 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 565-yard par-5 first, Im had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Im's 144 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, Im had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.
At the 190-yard par-3 13th, Im hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 4 under for the round.
Im got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 3 under for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Im's tee shot went 207 yards to the left rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
At the 387-yard par-4 17th, Im got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
