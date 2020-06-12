  • Sungjae Im shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

  • In the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020, Sungjae Im makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Sungjae Im dials in tee shot to set up birdie at Charles Schwab

    In the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020, Sungjae Im makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.