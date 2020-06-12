  • Sung Kang putts well in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

  • In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 1 of the Charles Schwab Challenge, where Phil Mickelson debuted his new shades at Colonial, Justin Thomas gave himself a standing ovation without fans and declared Justin Rose deserved a beer for the lead.
    The Takeaway

    Phil’s shades, JT’s standing ‘O’ & Golden Tate grants Rose a beer

