Sung Kang putts well in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
The Takeaway
Phil’s shades, JT’s standing ‘O’ & Golden Tate grants Rose a beer
In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 1 of the Charles Schwab Challenge, where Phil Mickelson debuted his new shades at Colonial, Justin Thomas gave himself a standing ovation without fans and declared Justin Rose deserved a beer for the lead.
Sung Kang hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kang finished his round tied for 83rd at even par; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa are tied for 4th at 9 under.
At the 192-yard par-3 16th, Sung Kang hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sung Kang to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Kang had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.
After a 323 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 first, Kang chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 2 under for the round.
