-
-
Steve Stricker comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge
-
June 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 12, 2020
Steve Stricker hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Stricker finished his round tied for 103rd at 2 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 4th at 9 under.
Steve Stricker hit his tee shot 282 yards to the fairway bunker on the 389-yard par-4 second. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Steve Stricker to 1 over for the round.
After a 251 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Stricker chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stricker to 2 over for the round.
At the 190-yard par-3 13th, Stricker hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stricker to 1 over for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 15th hole, Stricker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stricker to even for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 16th, Stricker hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stricker to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.