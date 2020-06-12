-
Si Woo Kim shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Si Woo Kim hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Kim finished his round tied for 95th at 1 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
After a 315 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 first, Kim chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kim to even for the round.
Kim got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 15th hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to even-par for the round.
At the 441-yard par-4 18th, Kim got on in 2 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Kim to 2 over for the round.
