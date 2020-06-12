-
Shane Lowry shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Shane Lowry hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Lowry finished his round tied for 122nd at 4 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 4th at 9 under.
At the 430-yard par-4 15th, Lowry got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lowry to 1 over for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 first, Lowry had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lowry to even for the round.
Lowry tee shot went 222 yards to the right rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Lowry to 1 over for the round.
