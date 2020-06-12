-
Sergio Garcia finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Sergio Garcia hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Garcia finished his round tied for 66th at 1 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
On the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Garcia reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garcia to 1 under for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 16th, Garcia hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garcia to 2 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 first, Garcia had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Garcia to 3 under for the round.
Garcia his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Garcia to 2 under for the round.
At the 406-yard par-4 sixth, Garcia got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 1 foot, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Garcia to even-par for the round.
