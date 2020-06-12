Sepp Straka hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Straka finished his round tied for 67th at 1 under; Jordan Spieth and Harold Varner III are tied for 1st at 10 under; Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Justin Thomas is in 6th at 8 under.

At the 408-yard par-4 10th, Straka got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Straka to 1 over for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th hole, Straka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to even for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Straka's tee shot went 164 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 24 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 15th hole, Straka had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Straka to 1 over for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Straka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to even-par for the round.

At the 483-yard par-4 third, Straka got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Straka to 1 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Straka tee shot went 211 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.