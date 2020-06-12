Sebastián Muñoz hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Muñoz finished his round tied for 95th at 1 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 408-yard par-4 10th, Muñoz had a double bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting, moving Muñoz to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 15th hole, Muñoz had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Muñoz's 150 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to even for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 first, Muñoz had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Muñoz to 1 over for the round.

After a 322 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 second, Muñoz chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 sixth hole, Muñoz had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 199-yard par-3 green eighth, Muñoz suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even for the round.