Scottie Scheffler shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Scottie Scheffler hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Scheffler finished his round tied for 37th at 3 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
At the 408-yard par-4 10th, Scheffler got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Scheffler to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Scheffler's 122 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Scheffler had a 73 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.
At the 483-yard par-4 third, Scheffler got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Scheffler to even for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Scheffler's 123 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.
