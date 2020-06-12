In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Scott Piercy hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Piercy finished his round tied for 49th at 2 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

Piercy got a bogey on the 483-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Piercy to 1 over for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Piercy's tee shot went 231 yards to the right rough and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Piercy chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Piercy to 3 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 sixth, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Piercy to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Piercy's 133 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 14th hole, Piercy chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Piercy to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Piercy had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 over for the round.