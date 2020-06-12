Scott McCarron hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. McCarron finished his round tied for 125th at 3 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, McCarron reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarron to 1 under for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, McCarron's tee shot went 218 yards to the right rough and his approach went 44 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fifth hole, McCarron had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarron to 1 under for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 ninth, McCarron had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving McCarron to 1 over for the round.

At the 408-yard par-4 10th, McCarron got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McCarron to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, McCarron's 127 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarron to 1 over for the round.

At the 190-yard par-3 13th, McCarron hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarron to even-par for the round.

McCarron got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarron to 1 over for the round.

On the 441-yard par-4 18th, McCarron had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarron to 2 over for the round.