Scott Harrington hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Harrington finished his round tied for 141st at 10 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau, Gary Woodland, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Harrington's his second shot was a drop and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 15th hole, Harrington reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to 1 over for the round.

Harrington hit his tee shot 243 yards to the fairway bunker on the 387-yard par-4 17th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Harrington to 2 over for the round.

On the 441-yard par-4 18th, Harrington had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Harrington hit an approach shot from 109 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to 2 over for the round.

Harrington got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to 3 over for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Harrington's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Harrington chipped his fourth shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Harrington to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 seventh hole, Harrington chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Harrington to 4 over for the round.