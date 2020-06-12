-
Scott Brown shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Scott Brown hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at even for the tournament. Brown finished his round tied for 82nd at even par; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Brown hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 15th. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.
Brown tee shot went 226 yards to the right rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Brown to even for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 seventh, Brown had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Brown to 1 over for the round.
