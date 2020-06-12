Sam Ryder hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Ryder finished his round in 144th at 7 over; Jordan Spieth and Harold Varner III are tied for 1st at 10 under; Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Justin Thomas is in 6th at 8 under.

After a 289 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 first, Ryder chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

At the 389-yard par-4 second, Ryder reached the green in 2 and rolled a 44-foot putt for birdie. This put Ryder at 2 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Ryder had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Ryder to even for the round.

Ryder got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 seventh hole, Ryder had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryder to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 199-yard par-3 green eighth, Ryder suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 12th, Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Ryder's 142 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 1 over for the round.