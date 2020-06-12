-
Ryan Palmer shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Preparing For Success
Players discuss return to golf at Charles Schwab Challenge
Prior to the 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge, players talk about how excited they are to return to competition and the uniqueness of playing in front of no fans at Colonial Country Club.
Ryan Palmer hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Palmer finished his round tied for 124th at 4 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Gary Woodland, Corey Conners, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Palmer hit his 102 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 16th, Palmer hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.
Palmer tee shot went 231 yards to the right rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Palmer to even for the round.
After a tee shot at the 199-yard par-3 eighth green, Palmer suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Palmer at 1 over for the round.
On the 407-yard par-4 ninth, Palmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 2 over for the round.
