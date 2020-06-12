In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Ryan Moore hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Moore finished his day tied for 80th at even par; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the par-4 second, Moore's 121 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

After a 262 yard drive on the 483-yard par-4 third, Moore chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Moore to even-par for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Moore's tee shot went 252 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 2 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Moore got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 2 over for the round.

At the 407-yard par-4 ninth, Moore's tee shot went 271 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 95 yards to the fairway, his third shot was a drop, and his approach went 74 yards to the green where he one putted for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 445-yard par-4 12th, Moore chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Moore to 4 over for the round.

Moore hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 14th. This moved Moore to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Moore had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to 4 over for the round.