Russell Knox shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Russell Knox hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Knox finished his round tied for 136th at 6 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Gary Woodland, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the par-4 14th, Knox's 129 yard approach to 0 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 430-yard par-4 15th hole, Knox chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.
Knox got a bogey on the 387-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 1 under for the round.
On the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Knox reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to even-par for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 406-yard par-4 sixth, Knox went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Knox to 1 over for the round.
