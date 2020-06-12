Rory Sabbatini hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Sabbatini finished his round tied for 25th at 4 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 4th at 9 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 10th hole, Sabbatini had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Sabbatini's tee shot went 163 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 430-yard par-4 15th, Sabbatini went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Sabbatini's 134 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 first, Sabbatini had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Sabbatini had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.