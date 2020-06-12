In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Rory McIlroy hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. McIlroy finished his round tied for 3rd at 9 under with Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; and Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 10 under.

At the 190-yard par-3 13th, Rory McIlroy hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rory McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, McIlroy's 100 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, McIlroy had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McIlroy to 3 under for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 second, McIlroy chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, McIlroy's 88 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 7 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 seventh hole, McIlroy had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McIlroy to 8 under for the round.

McIlroy got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McIlroy to 7 under for the round.