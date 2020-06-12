In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Robby Shelton hit 7 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Shelton finished his round tied for 130th at 5 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau, Gary Woodland, Corey Conners, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th hole, Shelton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shelton to 1 under for the round.

Shelton got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Shelton to even-par for the round.

On the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Shelton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shelton to 1 under for the round.

At the 483-yard par-4 third, Shelton got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Shelton to 1 over for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Shelton's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Shelton got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Shelton to 3 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 sixth, Shelton had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Shelton to 4 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, Shelton hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 440-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Shelton to 6 over for the round.