-
-
Rickie Fowler shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge
-
June 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 12, 2020
-
Highlights
Rickie Fowler uses nice approach to set up birdie at Charles Schwab
In the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020, Rickie Fowler makes birdie on the par-4 7th hole.
In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Rickie Fowler hit 7 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Fowler finished his round tied for 106th at 2 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa are tied for 4th at 9 under.
At the 190-yard par-3 13th, Fowler hit a tee shot 152 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Fowler's 124 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 2 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 first, Fowler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fowler to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 seventh hole, Fowler had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fowler to 4 under for the round.
On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Fowler hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Fowler at 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.