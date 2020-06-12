In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Richy Werenski hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Werenski finished his round tied for 48th at 2 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 408-yard par-4 10th hole, Richy Werenski reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Richy Werenski to 1 under for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 15th, Werenski reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Werenski at 2 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 16th, Werenski hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 3 under for the round.

Werenski got a bogey on the 441-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 2 under for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 first, Werenski chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 3 under for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Werenski reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 4 under for the round.

Werenski's tee shot went 285 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 483-yard par-4 third. This moved Werenski to 3 under for the round.