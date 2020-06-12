-
Bogey-free 3-under 67 by Rafa Cabrera Bello in the second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Rafa Cabrera Bello hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Cabrera Bello finished his round tied for 12th at 5 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Rafa Cabrera Bello hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Rafa Cabrera Bello to even-par for the round.
On the 441-yard par-4 18th hole, Cabrera Bello reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 first, Cabrera Bello had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cabrera Bello to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Cabrera Bello's 175 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 3 under for the round.
