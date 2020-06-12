-
Phil Mickelson shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Phil Mickelson drains 15-footer for birdie at Charles Schwab
In the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020, Phil Mickelson makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 2nd hole.
Phil Mickelson hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at even for the tournament. Mickelson finished his round tied for 80th at even par; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the par-5 first, Mickelson's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mickelson to 1 under for the round.
On the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Mickelson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mickelson to 2 under for the round.
On the 483-yard par-4 third, Mickelson had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Mickelson to even for the round.
Mickelson got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Mickelson to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 190-yard par-3 13th, Mickelson missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Mickelson to 1 over for the round.
