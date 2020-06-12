Peter Uihlein hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Uihlein finished his round tied for 8th at 6 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 408-yard par-4 10th, Peter Uihlein had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Peter Uihlein to 1 over for the round.

After a 323 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 11th, Uihlein chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Uihlein to even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Uihlein chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Uihlein to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Uihlein had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Uihlein to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Uihlein's 108 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Uihlein to 4 under for the round.

At the 483-yard par-4 third, Uihlein reached the green in 2 and rolled a 46-foot putt for birdie. This put Uihlein at 5 under for the round.