Patton Kizzire shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Patton Kizzire hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Kizzire finished his round tied for 117th at 3 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Gary Woodland, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 445-yard par-4 12th, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Kizzire had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to even for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 first, Kizzire hit his 128 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Kizzire's 168 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.
Kizzire got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 1 under for the round.
