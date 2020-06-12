-
-
Patrick Rodgers shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge
-
June 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 12, 2020
In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Patrick Rodgers hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Rodgers finished his round tied for 13th at 5 under; Jordan Spieth and Harold Varner III are tied for 1st at 10 under; Xander Schauffele is in 3rd at 9 under; and Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy, and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 8 under.
On the par-4 second, Rodgers's 74 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.
Rodgers tee shot went 226 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Rodgers to even-par for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 seventh hole, Rodgers reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.
On the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, Rodgers reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.
Rodgers got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Rodgers had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.