In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Patrick Reed hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Reed finished his round tied for 34th at 3 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 4th at 9 under.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 first, Patrick Reed hit his 261 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Patrick Reed to 2 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 483-yard par-4 third, Reed chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.

Reed got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Reed to even-par for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Reed's tee shot went 190 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 ninth, Reed had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Reed's 152 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 1 over for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th, Reed got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Reed to 2 over for the round.

At the 190-yard par-3 13th, Reed hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 14th hole, Reed had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reed to even for the round.

Reed missed the green on his first shot on the 192-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 9 yards for birdie. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.