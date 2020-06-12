In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Pat Perez hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Perez finished his round tied for 49th at 2 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 4th at 9 under.

Pat Perez got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pat Perez to 1 over for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Perez reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to even-par for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Perez's his second shot went 11 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Perez hit an approach shot from 85 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to even for the round.

On the par-4 second, Perez's 89 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 sixth hole, Perez had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Perez's his second shot went 22 yards to the fringe and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.