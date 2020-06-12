In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Olin Browne hit 7 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 over for the tournament. Browne finished his day in 146th at 12 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 4th at 9 under.

Browne got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Browne to 1 over for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 third, Browne had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Browne to 3 over for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Browne's tee shot went 227 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

Browne got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Browne to 5 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 sixth, Browne had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Browne to 6 over for the round.

Browne tee shot went 187 yards to the right rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Browne to 7 over for the round.

Browne got a bogey on the 387-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Browne to 8 over for the round.