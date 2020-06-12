Nick Watney hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Watney finished his round tied for 138th at 5 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

After a 317 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 first, Watney chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 483-yard par-4 third hole, Watney had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Watney to even for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Watney's 157 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th, Watney had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Watney to even-par for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 12th, Watney had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watney to 1 over for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Watney's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 464-yard par-4 14th, Watney got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Watney to 3 over for the round.

Watney got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watney to 4 over for the round.