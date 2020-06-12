Nate Lashley hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Lashley finished his round tied for 97th at 1 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Nate Lashley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Nate Lashley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Lashley had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lashley to 2 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Lashley chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.

After a 252 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 seventh, Lashley chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lashley to even for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Lashley hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Lashley hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 407-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Lashley to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Lashley's 172 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 441-yard par-4 18th hole, Lashley had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.