Max Homa shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Max Homa hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Homa finished his round tied for 70th at 1 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 4th at 9 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Homa hit his next to the left rough. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 first. This moved Homa to 1 over for the round.
On the 408-yard par-4 10th hole, Homa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 14th hole, Homa had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 192-yard par-3 16th, Homa missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Homa to 2 under for the round.
At the 441-yard par-4 18th, Homa got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.
