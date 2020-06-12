-
Maverick McNealy shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Maverick McNealy hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. McNealy finished his round tied for 47th at 2 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
At the 190-yard par-3 13th, McNealy hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.
McNealy got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to even-par for the round.
On the 387-yard par-4 17th, McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 1 over for the round.
On the 441-yard par-4 18th hole, McNealy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to even for the round.
McNealy got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 1 under for the round.
