-
-
Matthew Wolff shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge
-
June 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 12, 2020
-
Highlights
Matthew Wolff drains 35-footer for birdie at Charles Schwab
In the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020, Matthew Wolff makes a 35-foot birdie putt on the par-3 8th hole.
Matthew Wolff hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Wolff finished his round tied for 26th at 4 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Wolff reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 1 under for the round.
On the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Wolff reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 2 under for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 seventh, Wolff had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolff to 1 under for the round.
Wolff hit his tee at the green on the 199-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 36-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Wolff to 2 under for the round.
Wolff got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolff to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.